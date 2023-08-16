How long before re-join the EU becomes a serious movement?

UK (GB), YouGov poll:



EU Membership Referendum



Rejoin: 63% (+2)

Stay out: 37% (-2)



+/- vs. 13-14 July 2023



Fieldwork: 8-9 August 2023

Sample size: 2,101



? https://t.co/7gcpMz8djk pic.twitter.com/JABRkqLtiv — Europe Elects (@EuropeElects) August 14, 2023

The have been several polls on this in the last few weeks and in each case, the numbers have been very strong for rejoining the EU.

At the moment this is not a party political issue because Starmer is not going to go anywhere near it. Getting Labour’s support in the red wall back remains one of his first priorities and it is hard to see how calling for the UK rejoining the EU would fit with that.

My guess is that Ed Davey’s LDs will go into the election with such a stance on re-join because his target seats are mostly places that have a significantly higher proportion of graduates than the national average.

The problem for Brexiteers is the growing perception seen in this poll that leaving the EU has had a negative impact on the UK’s financial prospects, especially in comparison to other countries. Also the extra hassle for Brits when traveling in Europe is not helping.

The Red Wall battleground is totally different and it will be interesting to see whether rejoining the EU is an issue that emerges during the autumn party conferences.

The Tories of course own Brexit and they will be constantly reminded of this whenever negative economic numbers appear.

Mike Smithson