How would British voters feel if the Labour Party were to win the next General Election? (13 August)



Satisfied: 48%

Unsatisfied: 24%

Satisfied: 48%

Unsatisfied: 24%

Neither: 22%

— Redfield & Wilton Strategies (@RedfieldWilton) August 17, 2023

This is an unusual question but the numbers are very interesting all the same. The finding that will most encourage LAB is the total of unsatisfied down at 24%.