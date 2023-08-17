US attitudes to Trump – the great American divide

This polling shouldn’t surprise us – how Americans view the actions of Trump is very much linked to their party allegiance.

A big question is how would the former President would perform if he was to be the nominee at WH2024 and the numbers to watch are those voters who tell pollsters that they are independents. I would suggest based on the above that this group are more negative than positive about the former President.

On Smarkets the Democrats remain the odds-on favourite to win WH2024.

Mike Smithson

