Why it’s becoming harder for a WH2024 Trump victory

The critical, first step of betting on a US election is to calculate the electoral college targets. Trump's path to victory is narrow and narrowing further due to events in Georgia. https://t.co/ALwqK0SwnT — Political Gambler (@paulmotty) August 16, 2023

This is a very good point from @PaulMotty because if Trump is struggling in Georgia the range of options to secure the 270 electoral college votes required for victory are very limited indeed.

A big point about US Presidential Elections is that they are won and lost in the battleground states almost all of which allocate their electoral college votes on a winner takes all basis. Amongst all the states only Maine and Nebraska, do not have winner-takes all.

In the betting Biiden is currently rated as having a 39% chance with Trump a 27% one.

Mike Smithson