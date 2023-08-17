Why it’s becoming harder for a WH2024 Trump victory
This is a very good point from @PaulMotty because if Trump is struggling in Georgia the range of options to secure the 270 electoral college votes required for victory are very limited indeed.
A big point about US Presidential Elections is that they are won and lost in the battleground states almost all of which allocate their electoral college votes on a winner takes all basis. Amongst all the states only Maine and Nebraska, do not have winner-takes all.
In the betting Biiden is currently rated as having a 39% chance with Trump a 27% one.
Mike Smithson