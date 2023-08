I’m Joe Biden and I approve this message. pic.twitter.com/TuRZXPE5xK — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 20, 2020

I like this from the Biden Team – a campaign ad consisting of an extract from a Trump speech.

Very clearly the strongest message Biden has is the need to stop Trump who is liked by his base but that is simply not enough.

Both of them are too old but it is hard to see the November election being other than a repeat of WH2020.

Mike Smithson