What would be happening if Corbyn was still LAB leader

Westminster Voting Intention (Corbyn as Labour Leader):



LAB: 36% (-10)

CON: 35% (+7)

LDM: 15% (+4)

RFM: 6% (=)

GRN: 5% (=)

SNP: 3% (=)



Via @Moreincommon_, Aug 2023.

Changes w/ Regular VI. — Election Maps UK (@ElectionMapsUK) August 18, 2023

This polling is, of course, completely hypothetical but it does show the ongoing problem that Starmer’s predecessor had. By the time of GE2019 he was a huge negative for Labour.

An Opinium on the day poll in December 2019 found that the overwhelming reason why former GE2017 LAB voters had switched was because of Corbyn – NOT because of Boris Johnson.

My problem with the poll is what it is asking of those sampled. Whatever it is interesting nevertheless.

Mike Smithson