What would be happening if Corbyn was still LAB leader
This polling is, of course, completely hypothetical but it does show the ongoing problem that Starmer’s predecessor had. By the time of GE2019 he was a huge negative for Labour.
An Opinium on the day poll in December 2019 found that the overwhelming reason why former GE2017 LAB voters had switched was because of Corbyn – NOT because of Boris Johnson.
My problem with the poll is what it is asking of those sampled. Whatever it is interesting nevertheless.