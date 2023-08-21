The 2024 White House Race – the latest betting

Thanks to the Smarkets betting exchange for their latest betting prices on the November 2024 White Race.

As can be seen the betting money is going on a Trump-Biden rematch with the Democrat getting re-elected.

My view is that Trump is such a divisive character and faces so many challenges at the moment that he might fail to get the nomination. Much of the polling at his stage is less about voting intention and more about name recognition.

I think that both Biden and Trump are just too old and that is showing. But it is hard at this stage to see other nominees emerging. If Trump looks set to win the GOP nomination race then that helps Biden. If that changes then anything could happen.

Whatever this, alongside the UK general election, will be the top political betting markets.

Mike Smithson