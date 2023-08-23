Most GOP voters would support Trump even if he’s convicted

I really don’t know what to make of this poll but there is little doubt that Trump is facing a whole pile of legal problems. The big question is what impact this will have on his efforts to regain the White House?

What will be scaring Trump’s team at the moment is the increasing number of those named in the indictments who seem to be volunteering to help the prosecution. Plea deals appear to be taking place

Although the above polling figures look quite stark like in all major US elections it is voters without a specific allegiance who are usually important and my guess is that what is happening will impact on their primary and general election voting.

WH2024 looks very interesting.

Mike Smithson