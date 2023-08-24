How much damage is Dorries doing to the Tory brand?

"Where the **** is Nadine Dorries?"



The News Agents speak to LBC’s @HenryRiley1 who went on the hunt for the MP in her constituency Mid Bedfordshire, without any luck…



On @GlobalPlayerhttps://t.co/SdyBDl7Yow@jonsopel | @lewis_goodall pic.twitter.com/SkiJKiC9kR — The News Agents (@TheNewsAgents) August 23, 2023

Sunak, surely, needs to take more action

The ongoing story of Nadine Dorries continuing to be an MP more than two months after her “resignation with immediate effect” continues to get coverage. It is not helped that Dorries, of “I’m a celebrity” fame, has a high media profile and people know who she is.

Her appalling record of what she has or hasn’t done for her constituents over the past year continues to get coverage and even the PM when pressed had a negative view. But he should do more than that.

This does send out a bad signal about what you get if you elect a Tory and no doubt it will be used against the party during the election campaign.

I find it extraordinary that an MP of the party of government has been able to play such a small role at Westminster.

Mike Smithson