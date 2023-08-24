The WH2024 GOP nominee debate barely moves the betting

Smarkets

The big political betting news has been the UK betting market reaction to the first Republican presidential debate. As can be seen from the charts it has had very little impact.

Trump didn’t attend and his prices have hardly changed.

The contender who was getting most cheers in the hall was 38 year old Vivek Ramaswamy who over the past weeks has edged up to second in the nomination betting. He has what some would regard as extreme policies particularly on Ukraine and climate change which he doesn’t believe is happening.

For me a candidate to watch is Nicky Haley the former governor of S Carolina.

