Trump and the cult

Trump voters believe Trump is more likely to tell them the truth than their friends and family. Again: to understand the modern GOP, you need to understand what an authoritarian cult of personality is, because that’s what it has become. pic.twitter.com/Dzi2lbs4XB — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) August 20, 2023

I am utterly amazed by the near messiah like hold Donald Trump has on the GOP, the above polling is just further confirmation. With Trump’s ongoing legal contretemps and his argument that this is all a witch hunt no wonder his support with the GOP base seems to rise with every indictment, so it makes me comfortable in backing him.

I’m also convinced laying Trump for the Presidency is a sound strategy, simply because of the below polling, I think if Trump’s name is on the ballot paper it will motivate Dems to go out and vote to stop the orange one and the polling amongst independents is utterly catastrophic for Trump.

Just look at that guilty figure among Independents. pic.twitter.com/3geIpKghQX — TSE (@TSEofPB) August 25, 2023

TSE