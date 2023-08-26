Nadine Dorries quits an MP to help write Labour attack lines
So finally Nadine Dorries does resign as an MP to trigger the most anticipated by election since Eastleigh 2013. I would recommend you all to read her resignation letter, it is without doubt the most embittered letter I’ve seen in politics. Click here to read the letter in full.
She really doesn’t like Rishi Sunak, an adjective doesn’t exist to accurately describe the depth and feeling of her hatred and contempt for Sunak.
On to the by election, I think the value is on Labour, if they can take Selby they should be able to take Mid Bedfordshire.
TSE