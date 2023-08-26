Nadine Dorries quits an MP to help write Labour attack lines

Conservative MP Nadine Dorries resigns Commons seat, two months after promising to quit, telling UK PM Rishi Sunak "history will not judge you kindly" https://t.co/gx0p7vvSiv — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) August 26, 2023

Nadine Dorries: "You flashed your gleaming smile in your Prada shoes and Savile Row suit from behind a camera, but you just weren’t listening". — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) August 26, 2023

Nadine Dorries: "What exactly has been done or have you achieved? You hold the office of Prime Minister unelected, without a single vote, not even from your own MPs. You have no mandate from the people and the Government is adrift. You have squandered the goodwill of the nation". — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) August 26, 2023

Nadine Dorries: "It is a fact that there is no affection for Keir Starmer out on the doorstep. He does not have the winning X factor qualities of a Thatcher, a Blair, or a Boris Johnson, and sadly, Prime Minister, neither do you". — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) August 26, 2023

Wait until she hears how history will judge Boris Johnson. https://t.co/M5IKuAeknL — TSE (@TSEofPB) August 26, 2023

Obsessed with this line from Dorries to Sunak:



"I am grateful for your personal phone call on the morning you appointed your cabinet in October, even if I declined to take the call." — James Heale (@JAHeale) August 26, 2023

So finally Nadine Dorries does resign as an MP to trigger the most anticipated by election since Eastleigh 2013. I would recommend you all to read her resignation letter, it is without doubt the most embittered letter I’ve seen in politics. Click here to read the letter in full.

She really doesn’t like Rishi Sunak, an adjective doesn’t exist to accurately describe the depth and feeling of her hatred and contempt for Sunak.

On to the by election, I think the value is on Labour, if they can take Selby they should be able to take Mid Bedfordshire.

Lib Dem’s have been campaigning for months in mid-Beds but Labour start in second place and clearly aren’t going to give the LDs a free run as previously. Risk of a split opposition vote enabling Cons to survive? https://t.co/s1Syhlx971 — Rob Ford (@robfordmancs) August 26, 2023

TSE