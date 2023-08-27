Why the Conservatives might do worse than the polls suggest

Ipsos have published some fascinating polling on a range of metrics but the one, that in my humble opinion,we should focus on is the above chart which focuses on the favourability of political parties.

Just look at that (net) unfavourable score for the Conservative party and then compare and contrast with the net favourability figure for the Labour party. If things remain like this on election day then the Tories are for a grim night because this polling results lends credence to the expectation that anti Conservative tactical voting will lose Conservatives more seats than they were expecting.

When the individual seat markets and spread betting markets open then there may be considerable value in betting in Conservative party doing worse than the UNS projections.

