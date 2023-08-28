Punters edging away from the LDs in Mid Beds

Smarkets

But still odds-on favourite

I find the Mid-Beds by-election hard to read and as yet I have made a bet. We’ve got to see how things develop once the election date is decided – something that can’t happen until Parliament is sitting.

LAB, of course, came second here at GE2019 and this doesn’t seem to have helped them in the eyes of punters. We could start to see a Red-Orange clash for which party is best able to beat the Tories.

As I said a few days go I believe LAB has made a massive mistake not selecting a local candidate but rather choosing one from London. At by-elections, things like this can matter a lot and already the LDs are using this against Starmer’s party.

Only last month we saw how a LAB candidate from a different part of London was just pipped at the post by the Tories in the Hillingdon and S Ruislip by-election. You would have thought Labour would have learned.

I wonder whether the Tory candidate, Bedfordshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, might be an inspired choice.

Mike Smithson