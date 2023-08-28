So will Americans back a criminal for President?

Punters think he’s a 70%+ chance for the nomination

On the face of it we are heading for a Trump Biden rerun in the 2024 presidential election. It would appear that the only way that 81 year-old Joe can defend the presidency is if his opponent is Trump.

If it becomes clear that the controversial winner of WH2020 is not going to get it then it is hard to see Biden hanging on to his role.

We are of course a long way off the first primaries which take place in mid January and these could change everything.

I’ve had a punt on Trump not being the nominee

Mike Smithson