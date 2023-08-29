Will an 81-year-old Biden really be on the ballot in Iowa?

Smarkets

I have never been really confident that Joe Biden will seek a second term in next year’s presidential election. The reason is fairly obvious – he is just too old and if he were to serve a full second term he would be 86 by the time he handled a handed over to his successor.

The fact that he has currently indicated that he is staying in the race has meant that there are very few Democrats ready to challenge him. He of course beat Trump, who is 3 years his Junior, at WH2020.

My own view is that there is a good chance Biden will decide to call it a day but rather than create a lame duck presidency for the final period he is waiting until the latest possible moment before announcing his intentions.

Mike Smithson