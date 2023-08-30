Lab’s by-election record has been mediocre

There is a row starting to develop between LAB and the Lib Dems about the upcoming Mid Bedfordshire by-election created of course by the resignation of Nadine Dorries.

Labour says that because it came in second place there at the general election then it should be the one that the anti Tory vote should be with. The Lib Dem argument is that the seat with its high proportion of graduates amongst the electorate has good potential for Ed Davey’s party and would likely do better than Labour.

In two other by-elections this Parliament, Shropshire North and Tiverton the Lib Dems gained seats from third place

Labour’s mediocre by-election record in this Parliament has not been helped by the very close failure in June when it did not take Uxbridge from the Tories even though the Lib Dems broadly stood aside ending with just 526 votes.

There is a case for betting on a Tory hold

Mike Smithson