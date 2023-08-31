Is Sunak too rich to be an election winner?

At the next election if Sunak is still leader then the Tories will be trying to hold onto power with a prime minister who is simply far more prosperous than more than 99% of the electorate.

However much he tries it is very hard for him and his family to relate to the day-to-day challenges of almost everybody else in the UK. It is hard to see how this does not become an issue and how it does not resonate with tens of millions of voters.

This is not something that is easily fixed and no doubt all the opposition parties will be ready to raise it on almost every occasion.

From what we have seen of him during his first 11 months at Number 10 he has not even recognised his vulnerability and I just wonder whether this could be used against him in a leadership challenge.

Mike Smithson