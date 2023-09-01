Could BoJo really make a come-back?

On Smarket it’s a 7% betting chances that Johnson could be back as Tory leader at the next general election.

Could such a development really be possible? Let’s remember that he quit as an MP in June 2023, days before the Privileges Committee unanimously found that he had lied to the Commons on numerous occasions.

It is very difficult to workout a pathway for a return and how would the Privileges Committee react to such a move?

But many Tory MPs will recall how successful he was at the 2019 General Election and a number owe their seats to him.

With Johnson of course anything could be possible and I wouldn’t rule out this completely.

Mike Smithson