Sunak’s constant boasting is not doing him any good

You would have thought that someone who has risen to the top in politics would have a greater sense of self-awareness than that which we see from Sunak week after week after week.

His constant boasting about how well he and his government are so out of kilter with what the public actually thinks that he is doing himself a huge amount of damage. It is not helping his party electorally and it is hard to see him having any political career after the election.

If he really expects voters to believe the crap about himself that he spouts out all the time then he is totally deluded.

Have you noticed as well that we hardly see other members of his government? This is all about him.

Mike Smithson