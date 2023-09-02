The LEAVE-REMAIN divide becoming less of an issue
What’s happened to the “Brexit Glue”?
We have gone on for so long seeing the referendum vote as the great divider that it comes as something a shock to see polling like that in the Tweet above that was published during the week.
Terms like “Red Wall” have entered the political vocabulary and it is going to be hard to accept that this doesn’t matter to the same extent anymore.
It is important to recall that GE2019 took place before we had actually left the EU and was all about giving Johnson a mandate to finalise a deal and get out of the block.