The Day Today government

Secretary of State not available for interviews on the biggest story of the weekend.



Instead they’ve done this ?? to bizarre dance music in the background, perhaps to sooth frayed nerves?



Doesn’t scream that No10 trust the Education Secretary…https://t.co/7bavBYN0FO — Sam Coates Sky (@SamCoatesSky) September 2, 2023

Oh that’s an interesting thought, yes — Sam Coates Sky (@SamCoatesSky) September 2, 2023

Rishi Sunak’s main selling point was his competency yet the way the government have handled the RAAC story is pretty bad such as not disclosing the schools impacted but probably the worst blunder is hiding the Secretary of State for Education from the media today.

The government need to reassure the public on this and releasing a video (atop this thread) that seems to be have been produced & directed by Chris Morris isn’t the way to go. This is the action of a government with no nous and even less talent.

TSE

PS – Fun fact which shows the issues with the government, Gillian Keegan is the fifth person to hold the job as Secretary of State for Education in the last fourteen months, on Thursday Defence Secretary became the fifth cabinet job Grant Shapps has had in the last year.