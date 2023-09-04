So far this year voting intentions barely moved

Table compiled by David Cowling

Each month David Cowling, ITN’s former Head of Political Research, issues his polling averages table and as can be seen seen it is hard to discern any real change.

This stability is helped, of course, by the fact that this is an average

Perhaps this is why voting intention polls are getting so little attention and why hardly anybody talks about “the polls”.

I cannot remember when a poll was featured on the front page of a paper but things will change and the question is whether this stability will continue.

Sunak’s Tories desperately need some movement because on the face of it they are heading for a catastrophic defeat with perhaps more than a 100 Tory MPs losing their seats.

I have said it before but I think that Sunak could face a challenge before the election.

Mike Smithson