Sunak – are we approaching the end days?

This morning sees what are probably the worst front pages for the Tories for a month or so.

At the same time the latest R&W poll has just about the biggest “best PM” lead for Starmer that we have seen.

The Tories start to look like a party that is tired of being in power and is preparing for opposition.

The big question that will increasingly dominate the political conversation is when the general election will be? My view has always been that Sunak will try to ensure that he has the maximum time possible at Number 10.

Mike Smithson