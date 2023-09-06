Can Sunak’s Tories do anything about these perceptions?

Labour is the most trusted party in the Red Wall on EVERY issue listed.



Who do Red Wall voters trust the most on…? (Lab | Con)(3 September):



NHS (41% | 17%)

Housing (40% | 17%)

Economy (36% | 22%)

Immigration (32% | 24%)

Ukraine (31% | 26%)https://t.co/KhbNrx9mPe pic.twitter.com/KOh5iV2p8r — Redfield & Wilton Strategies (@RedfieldWilton) September 5, 2023

It is very hard to see where Sunak goes from here because he has never been able to put forward a vision that resonates with voters.

But he and his party will still plough waiting for what seems to be inevitable defeat at the general election. Thereafter it is difficult to envisage any political futures for those in the top team.

We are now in limbo land where the government is totally impotent and unable to take any more than just minor measures but is determined to hang on right to the end.

If the party was a dog they would shoot it to put it out of its misery.

Mike Smithson