The SNP no longer top party in Scotland

Above is the latest Scottish poll from R&W and as can be seen the SNP are now running neck and neck with LAB.

Given the proximity of the general election, this could be highly significant especially as Scotland could provide a major source of LAB gains in its effort to form the next government.

To put this into context currently just one of the constituencies north of the border was held by Labour at GE2015 In the aftermath of the Scottish indie referendum in 2014 when the SNP won all but three of the Scottish seats.

The trend appears to suggest that LAB could retake the lead and that would be even more significant.

The task facing Starmer’s party at the next election is very large indeed given that they won just 202 UK seats at the last election. The target of 326 for an overall majority is huge.

Mike Smithson