Johnson’s mayoral rule changes make a CON London victory more likely

Speculation has already started about whether the Tories have a chance of regaining power in London.

One thing that looks set to make the Tory task a lot easier are the electoral charges that Boris Johnson made when he was PM. Essentially Boris scrapped the old supplementary vote system to First Pass the Post.

Under the old system candidates of the left would hope to benefit from the second platforms choices of Lib Dem, Greens and others at that end of the political spectrum.

Now with the abolishion of the second preference votes there is no second round of counting.

At current odds the Tories are a value bet.

