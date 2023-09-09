Bad news for Liz Truss fans, all three of them

Liz Truss became prime minister one year ago. Do you think she did well or badly as prime minister?



All Britons

Well: 7%

Badly: 81%



Con voters

Well: 11%

Badly: 80%https://t.co/8B236fmz1V pic.twitter.com/1ycxtD49nb — YouGov (@YouGov) September 6, 2023

Back in February talk emerged about Liz Truss making a comeback and looking to regain the Tory leadership, I still have my doubts on such a comeback and this polling just reinforces my view given as just 7% think her premiership went well which is the same number of Brits also say they have seen a UFO.

I know parties do stupid things in opposition (see the leaderships of Iain Duncan Smith and Jeremy Corbyn as most infamous examples) but surely the Tory Party will not be that stupid?

Even a year on I still cannot comprehend the weirdness of the Truss premiership, it is likely to have been a much shorter premiership had the Queen not died as politics was suspended for nearly a fortnight.

It really was the the poonami of premierships given the non stop shitshow her premiership was.

TSE