Sunak’s personal polling drops to record low

How much better would a different leader be doing ?

These latest numbers from YouGov are very much in the line with what we have been seeing from other pollsters. It is now hard to see how the PM could turn it round.

The Tories are stuck with someone who is an electoral liability and looks set to lead the party to a whopping defeat.

At the moment there does not appear to be much appetite in the Tory party for a leadership change but as we get closer to the election that might not continue. The jobs of hundreds of CON MPs are at stake.

Party conference season could be interesting.

Mike Smithson