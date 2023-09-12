Punters remain uneasy about the Mid Beds by-election

Betfair

So far none of the major parties has managed to dominate the betting in the October 19th mid Beds by-election and as can be seen the LD. CON and LAB odds are very close to each other.

All three of them think they can win so the betting is not really a guide to what’s going to happen.

The LDs are the current favourite and that’s partly down to their extremely successful by-election record this parliament in which they have taken four seats from the Tories.

Until we see the campaign proper start it is going to be hard making predictions. All three parties have allocated their top teams to fight for the seat.

So far I have not had a bet.

Mike Smithson