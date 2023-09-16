Could LAB gain all 3 of the October by-elections?

A LAB poster in Mid Beds

.

First up is Rutherglen where punters have LAB as strong odds-on favourite to beat the SNP

Then a fortnight later on October 19th we have Mid Beds and Tamworth – both seats held by the Tories at GE2019 with big majorities.

Could it be that Labour is able to make two gains on the same day. to follow up its likely success in Scotland. Winning two on the same day us something that seemed highly likely in the Uxbridge by-election in July but as we all recall the party was pipped at the post and the Tories just managed to hang on.

Mid Bedfordshire is the neighbouring constituency to where I live and in a couple of drives through recently have suggested in increasing level of posters going up and activity taking place. LAB is trying hard but punters still make the LDs the favourite. In Tamworth LAB is the odds on favourite.

Mike Smithson