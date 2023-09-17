Fifty Shades of Grey Voters. Sunak’s punishing polling

Do you think the triple lock for all pensioners should or should not be maintained at the current time?



All Britons

Should: 66%

Should not: 11%



18-24yr olds

Should: 44%

Should not: 15%



65+yr olds

Should: 90%

Should not: 5%

If the Tories want to relive the Truss premiership and having polling showing them finishing fifth in a general election after the Labour party , the SNP, the Lib Dems, and the Natural Law party then ending the triple lock might be the best way to go about it.

I am surprised to see younger voters to be pro triple lock given the way that generation has been treated recently but I suppose they will be pensioners one day.

Based on this polling I suspect the full triple lock increase will go ahead before the election.

TSE