Fifty Shades of Grey Voters. Sunak’s punishing polling
If the Tories want to relive the Truss premiership and having polling showing them finishing fifth in a general election after the Labour party , the SNP, the Lib Dems, and the Natural Law party then ending the triple lock might be the best way to go about it.
I am surprised to see younger voters to be pro triple lock given the way that generation has been treated recently but I suppose they will be pensioners one day.
Based on this polling I suspect the full triple lock increase will go ahead before the election.
TSE