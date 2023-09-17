Is Biden going to stand again?

Normally incumbent Presidents don’t face a serious challenge when they seek re-election but next year things could be very different because Biden is so old.

So far all the messages from the Biden camp are that he does plan to stand again even though he could be in his late 80s when his second term of office finally came to an end.

I just wonder whether he could be facing a contested primary with one or two young challengers seeking to establish themselves for the future or even perhaps getting the nomination.

Biden is decidedly old and there are stream of videos circulating of him looking very fragile.

Mike Smithson