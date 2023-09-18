Should the Liz Truss Honours list be blocked?

Liz Truss – one of the most disastrous Tory Prime Ministers – will today lecture us on how it was all *our* fault she crashed the economy.



At the same time, our Inaction Man Tory Prime Minister, is about to approve peerages for Liz Truss’s supporters. https://t.co/PfKNcUBhHr — Darren Jones MP (@darrenpjones) September 18, 2023

"Rishi Sunak could intervene if he had any backbone."



Shadow paymaster general Jonathan Ashworth criticises the Prime Minister for not stopping Liz Truss' Honours List and takes aim at the Conservative government's economic policies.https://t.co/GGc1J4kLK9



? Sky 501 pic.twitter.com/bYyjcBiBDB — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 18, 2023

She was only PM for 45 days

Clearly Labour is on to a winner with this one and the more Liz Truss is in the news the better it is for Starmer’s party.

I am just amazed that Truss has pressed given the shambolic nature of her time at Number 10.

Resignation honours are just about justifiable for PMs who have served a reasonable time at Number 10 but 45 days come off it. The danger for the Tories is that this is just one more big negative that will go down in political folklore.

Surely Truss has the self awareness to realise how ridiculous this looks

Mike Smithson