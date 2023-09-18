Should the Liz Truss Honours list be blocked?
She was only PM for 45 days
Clearly Labour is on to a winner with this one and the more Liz Truss is in the news the better it is for Starmer’s party.
I am just amazed that Truss has pressed given the shambolic nature of her time at Number 10.
Resignation honours are just about justifiable for PMs who have served a reasonable time at Number 10 but 45 days come off it. The danger for the Tories is that this is just one more big negative that will go down in political folklore.
Surely Truss has the self awareness to realise how ridiculous this looks