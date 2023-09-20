Two decades of Ipsos polling

I like this chart because its starting date almost coincides with when PB was launched. Ipsos is just about the only pollster able to produce such an analysis because it has been operating in the UK since the 1970s.

The most noticeable aspect in the last few years has been the decline and decline of the Tory polling figures.

I think the public has decided that it is time for change and that Starmer is fairy reassuring to the centre ground.

My main worry is what happened at Uxbridge in the July by election when the Tories did far far better than anybody predicted and indeed came within a few hundred votes of holding the seat.

It is hard to see any other outcome to the next election than Keir Starmer being called to the Palace.

Mike Smithson