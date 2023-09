We will never impose unnecessary and heavy-handed measures on you, the British people.



We will still meet our international commitments and hit Net Zero by 2050. pic.twitter.com/XjXQzGVaCN — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) September 20, 2023

This would carry bit more force if these moves had actually been proposed which they haven’t. The Tories have just made this up to make a point.

To claim they are stopping something that was never on the table is dishonest.

I suppose this is what happens when a PM finds himself 20% behind in the polls.

Mike Smithson