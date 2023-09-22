The Mid Beds betting remains very tight

Smarkets

I cannot recall a Westminster by-election where the betting has been as tight as we’re seeing in Mid Bedfordshire which takes place in four weeks time.

The campaign has been going on a long time. It was in early June that Nadine Dorries announced that she was quitting but only this month did make that official

The chart shows what’s happened in the betting on the by-election with Smarkets and as can be seen LAB remains the favourite but only a 41% one.

The LDs are second in the betting with the Tories on third place currently at just under 29%.

This is a very hard one to call because all three parties are throwing a lot into the fight.

Mike Smithson