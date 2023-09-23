In just a month Sunak sees a massive drop in his ratings In just a month Sunak sees a massive drop in his ratings 23/9/2023 Mike Smithson Comments 0 Comment The number of Lib Dems with a favourable view of Rishi Sunak has halved since late AugustLib Dem votersFavourable: 12% (-13)Unfavourable: 85% (+12)Con votersFavourable: 48% (+1)Unfavourable: 47% (-2)Lab votersFav: 6% (-3)Unfav: 90% (+2)https://t.co/bThTCgY4m9 pic.twitter.com/QmMpEirFkD— YouGov (@YouGov) September 22, 2023 Can the Tories risk having him as General Election leader?