In just a month Sunak sees a massive drop in his ratings

The number of Lib Dems with a favourable view of Rishi Sunak has halved since late August



Lib Dem voters

Favourable: 12% (-13)

Unfavourable: 85% (+12)



Con voters

Favourable: 48% (+1)

Unfavourable: 47% (-2)



Lab voters

Fav: 6% (-3)

Fav: 6% (-3)

Unfav: 90% (+2)