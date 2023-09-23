Trump 12% behind in New Hampshire

This is the first mention of New Hampshire on a PB thread ahead of the 2024 American presidential election.

New Hampshire is always seen as being important because for several decades it has been the first State to hold its Primary.

The Iowa, caucuses generally kick off the presidential election but this is not a primary in the way that New Hampshire.

Rather lowa has a series of Precinct level meetings throughout the state at which voters give their view and the conventional wisdom is that doing well in either New Hampshire or Iowa is pretty important for any candidate wanting to establish themselves.

There is an extra uncertainty this year because the Democratic party is seeking to alter the timetable in a way that would mean another state could be the first of the mark.

On the face fit the coming presidential election looks pretty boring with all the money so far going on another Biden versus Trump rematch.

The basic electoral problem with both Trump and Biden is that they are far too old. The former is 77 while the latter is 80.

Mike Smithson