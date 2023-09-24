Sunak might be worse than Johnson and Truss

According to @IpsosUK, Sunak's net approval rating (-33) on whether he's doing a good job is now lower than:



– Truss's rating after the mini budget (-32 at the end of Septembrr 2022)



– Johnson's worst ratings ever (lowest was -30), including the week he resigned. pic.twitter.com/wQisVI9dT1 — J (@Beyond_Topline) September 22, 2023

When just 1 in 5 think he's doing a good job, I've gotta say, I'm not sure how the Presidential Rishi campaign is meant to work. But that's just my view… — J (@Beyond_Topline) September 22, 2023

YouGov's latest figures are even worse… — J (@Beyond_Topline) September 22, 2023

Longstanding readers of PB know why both Mike Smithson and myself rank the the Ipsos leader ratings so highly and these findings are ominous for Sunak as Alastair Meeks observes.



If Sunak was ousted before the next election then I would expect it to be after next May’s locals if the results are much worse than expected for a government that expects to be re-elected a year later. The possibility of three successive mandateless Prime Ministers in one parliament seems more plausible than ever.

For reference Jeremy Corbyn’s ratings at the 2019 general election was -44%, the one saving grace for Rishi Sunak is that his ratings aren’t as bad as the net ratings for his two immediate predecessors when they left Downing Street, the net ratings for Johnson were -45% and for Truss -51%,

I guess that’s what happens when you lie about putting a known sexual predator in a position of authority or increase the mortgages of millions of voters. History has shown once a leader’s rating hit a level like this they seldom recover.

Right now Sunak’s ratings are dropping faster than Boris Johnson’s trousers* and if they continue on this trajectory then he is doomed, just like his party.

His latest policy wheeze might just put renewed unwelcome focus on him at it confirms the view that the Tories are all about personal enrichment rather than the greater good.



If the Tories do abolish inheritance tax, despite the desperate need for increased spending across so much of the public sector, and benefitting *only* millionaires, they deserve the annihilation heading their way. https://t.co/omkHNmSW6E — David Herdson (@DavidHerdson) September 23, 2023

TSE

*Hat-tip to PBer Sandy Rentool for that line.