Are Sunak’s riches going to be an electoral negative for him?

One thing that is becoming more likely is Sunak will be leading the Tories at the general election. In doing so he will probably be the richest person ever to head the party at such a contest.

A big question is whether his riches are going to be a negative or a positive. On the one hand they are a mark of his suscess in the past on the other that his life experience is very different from his constituents

Thus it’s going to be very difficult for him to talk about cost of living issues in a way that some previous leaders have been able to do so.

Labour I am sure is working on plans on how best to exploit the Prime Ministers wealth in order to get the maximum impact at the general election.

The biggest downside I can see is that he can never claim to be one of us when it is so apparent that he isn’t.

Mike Smithson