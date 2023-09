Latest YouGov Westminster voting intention (21-22 Sep, conducted after Rishi Sunak's net zero announcements)



Con: 27% (+3 from 13-14 Sep)

Lab: 43% (-2)

Lib Dems: 10% (+1)

Reform UK: 8% (=)

Green: 7% (-2)

SNP: 4% (+1)https://t.co/UWRacu9yKD pic.twitter.com/6BKcXxiFkq — YouGov (@YouGov) September 26, 2023

The detail of the poll shows what we have become used to – a very large proportion of CON GE2019 voters not having a voting intention. This continues to make me cautious and no doubt LAB planners feel the same. Just 45% of Tory voters at the last election say they will still back the party but that surely will increase.

I don’t think the Tories are helped by Sunak who increasingly looks like an electoral liability.

Mike Smithson