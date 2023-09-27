The London Mayoral race is getting very tight

London Mayoral Voting Intention:



Sadiq Khan (LAB): 35%

Susan Hall (CON): 32%

Howard Cox (REF): 8%

Rob Blackie (LDM): 5%

Zoe Garbett (GRN): 5%



Via @JLPartnersPolls. — British Electoral Politics (@electpoliticsuk) September 27, 2023

Could Khan be beaten in London?

The big change in next years London mayoral election is that the rules have been changed and this is now simply first past the post.

All the earlier contests had voters being able vote for a second choice if their first choice did not make the final two.

This was how the Tories had their surprise win in the Bedford mayoral contest last May.

The rules were changed by Boris Johnson when he was prime minister and no doubt will be reversed back assuming LAB win the general election.

Mike Smithson