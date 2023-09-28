This looks good for LAB and Starmer

Labour is the most trusted party in the Red Wall on every issue EXCEPT Ukraine.



Who do Red Wall voters trust the most on…? (Lab | Con)



NHS (38% | 22%)

Housing (34% | 22%)

Economy (34% | 29%)

Immigration (28% | 27%)

Ukraine (29% | 30%)

We are going to see a fair bit of a so-called red wall polling over the next 12 months or so. These were the seats, of course, that were almost all taken by the Tories at the last general election and all are key targets for Starmer next time.

My understanding is that 39 of the seats in the poll voted Tory at the 2019 election and the final one, Hartlepool, was gained in 2020.These are therefore the core of the LAB-CON battleground.

Labour it should be said need a lot more gains than just 40 in order to be sure of becoming the next government.

Mike Smithson