Sunak’s way out line with opinion with his 20 MPH pledge

This is so odd. > 70% of people in tonnes of British Social Attitudes surveys support 20mph limits in residential areas. It *might* be true if you replace "British people" with "Conservative voters", but even then… https://t.co/jTkIcdODmo pic.twitter.com/3suetbAivR — Chris Hanretty (@chrishanretty) September 29, 2023

You would have thought that a Number 10 staffer would have done the most basic of research before the boss made an announcement. Maybe it was done but Sunak ignored it.

Unfortunately Sunak is now lumbered with this policy which will be brought up time and time again to undermine him.

Mike Smithson