The polls are looking a bit tighter for Starmer

Wikipedia

LAB with no overall majority would be a great result for Sunak

For a long time my only General Election bet has been that Labour would not get an overall majority. Under the terms of the betting markets they could still have the most seats and have what is an effect an overall majority for me to win.

The terms of the betting market stipulate that a total of 326 is required. In practical terms Labour could end up with perhaps 10 seats less than that and still being full control.

The reason of course is the position of the Sein Fein MPs in Northern Ireland who repeatedly say they would not take up their seats at Westminster.

The point I always mention and which continues to be there is that a very large proportion of those who voted for the Tories in 2019 are still saying don’t know. It doesn’t take many of them to go back to the Tories for me to win

Mike Smithson