Will Sunak’s “help the motorist” wheeze turn the polls round?

How will oldies react?

I genuinely cannot work out whether this is going to help the Tories or not. One problem is that motorists can also be pedestrians and cyclists.

Another factor is that increasingly non drivers are oldies which make up the heart of the Tory core vote.

Sunak will also be taking on many Tory councils and councillors who have backed measures to restrict motoring in the past.

Making the streets less safe looks like a desperate gamble by the PM who has seen his personal poll ratings collapse in recent months

