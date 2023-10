Will Sunak’s driving measures be been as a positive?

I’m looking forward to seeing the polling on Sunak’s driving changes and I won’t come to a firm view until I do. Maybe this will resonate and the PM will get a boost. Maybe it won’t

But judging by the discussions on social media they don’t seem to have gone down well. Speeding limits do save lives.

I’m just amazed that Sunak thought he was onto a winner.

Mike Smithson