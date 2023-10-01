The Tory problem – this is how Rishi is perceived

The word cloud above was featured widely on BBC news outlets last night and sets out the challenge for the Tories as they gather in Manchester for their party conference.

Is there any way that Sunak could change this in the remaining time before a general election has to be called?

My view has always been that Sunak’s personal wealth was always going to be a massive negative for the Tories and I can’t think of what the party can do to change this. He is as he is always ready to take a helicopter even for short journeys.

Given how many Tory MPs are set to lose their seats Sunak’s biggest problem could be internal. As we know there is a relatively simple procedure to get rid of a failing Tory leader. Will Tory MPs be ready to make a move?

Mike Smithson