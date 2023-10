This sums up the current Tory Party

I walked into Conference earlier with @Nigel_Farage. He got quite the reception. I'm convinced party members would choose him as leader if they could. — Tim Montgomerie ?? (@montie) October 2, 2023

The truly terrifying thing is Nigel Farage might not be the worst option for the Tory Party, not whilst Suella Braverman, Kemi Badenoch, Frosty The No Man, and Liz Truss all have leadership ambitions.

From a betting perspective lay the sane* candidates in the next Tory leader betting market.

TSE

*Like an Alabama love story, it is a relative thing.